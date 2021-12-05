Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

PYCR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 858,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

