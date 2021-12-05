Peel Hunt Increases Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 1,026

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £764.42 million and a P/E ratio of -298.39. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 848.15.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

