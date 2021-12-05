Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.06

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.06 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 334,640 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of £11.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

In other Pennant International Group news, insider John Ponsonby purchased 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £1,989.90 ($2,599.82).

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

