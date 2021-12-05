Penta (PNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,691.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Penta has a market capitalization of $340,980.75 and approximately $14,691.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

