PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

