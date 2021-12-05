Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €211.92 ($240.81).

RI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of RI traded up €1.40 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €204.70 ($232.61). The company had a trading volume of 373,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.76. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

