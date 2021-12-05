Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.82

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 86665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

