Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.82

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 86665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
