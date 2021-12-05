Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC opened at $19.95 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $808.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.