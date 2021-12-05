Photon 1-Day Volume Hits $169.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Photon has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market cap of $137,074.79 and $169.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,277.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.90 or 0.08506735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.00326056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00953135 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00080886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.00411254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00376168 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 42,708,897,167 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

