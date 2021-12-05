PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

