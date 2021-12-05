PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 225,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCN opened at $17.89 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

