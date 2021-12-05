PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

