PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.
About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.