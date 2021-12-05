PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
