Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,070 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

