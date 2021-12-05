Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 6,525 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,959,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH opened at $48.53 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.