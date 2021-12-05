Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.