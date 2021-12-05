Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

MLM opened at $408.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.