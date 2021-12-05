Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.57 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $183.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

