Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,300 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,953,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

