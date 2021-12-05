Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

