Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,575 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,221,972 shares of company stock worth $30,266,233.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.