Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

