Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

