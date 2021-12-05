Piper Sandler Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $95.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Semtech by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 316,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

