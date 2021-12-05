Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of PIPR opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $581,549.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

