Piper Sandler Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $397.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $397.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average of $295.68. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 35.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 33.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

