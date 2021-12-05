Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in November

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.44 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

