Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $12.27 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

