Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLMIU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMIU. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $11,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,843,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,658,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.