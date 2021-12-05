Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Porch Group and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.75%. Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 167.63%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Porch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -60.47% -19.57% Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 23.69 -$54.03 million N/A N/A Motorsport Games $19.05 million 7.41 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porch Group beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

