PostCoin (POST) Price Reaches $0.0044

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $70,507.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00183647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00643778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

