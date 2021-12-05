PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $221.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,417.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.61 or 0.08560885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00936637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080349 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00414942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00373212 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,083,735 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

