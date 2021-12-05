Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBTS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

