Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.