PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,766,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 3,711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.7 days.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

PREKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

