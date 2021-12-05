Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

