Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,315 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.

SPT stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

