Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,315 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.
SPT stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
