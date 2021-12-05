Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PAVmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 195,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PAVmed by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter worth $5,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PAVmed by 41.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PAVmed by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVM opened at $3.24 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

