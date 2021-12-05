Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 15,194 CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $142,738.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

