Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,514 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.