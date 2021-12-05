Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $184,000 Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

