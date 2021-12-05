Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $200,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IES by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.21. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

