Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 417.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

IZEA Worldwide Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IZEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA).

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.