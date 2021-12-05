Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,634 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.