Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 876 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

