Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of TT stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.