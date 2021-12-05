Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 188.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Truist cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $258,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

