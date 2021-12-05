Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS LEAD opened at $58.66 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

