Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $11,950.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $798,538.64 and approximately $11,950.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

