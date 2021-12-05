Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.